$5 Million Mental Health Promotion Fund Launched by Government

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has announced the launch of a $5 million Mental Health Promotion Fund aimed at supporting organizations in running campaigns that promote mental wellbeing. The announcement was made during the inaugural Digital Mental Health Summit at Parliament, underscoring the Government’s commitment to proactive mental health initiatives.

“Strengthening the focus on prevention and early intervention is one of my key priorities,” Doocey said. “Our Government is driving this shift by setting a target for 25 per cent of mental health and addiction funding to be invested in prevention and early intervention.”

Focus on Prevention and Resilience Building

The fund is part of the Government’s broader strategy to encourage resilience and empower individuals to better manage their own mental wellbeing while supporting others. Doocey outlined his vision for a comprehensive mental health continuum, starting with promotion and education.

“My vision is a system where mental health promotion equips people with the tools and resilience they need to navigate life’s challenges. This is about creating strong foundations for long-term mental wellness,” he said.

The fund is open to all organizations, including NGOs, with an emphasis on community-led solutions. “The sector has a deep understanding of the community's unique needs, and this initiative will help turn that insight into impactful solutions,” Doocey added.

Leveraging Digital Innovation for Mental Health

Announcing the fund at the Digital Mental Health Summit highlighted the growing role of technology in mental health care. Online platforms are increasingly vital in providing accessible, scalable support to people across New Zealand.

“In an increasingly digital world, online services play an important role in expanding access to mental health support,” Doocey said. The Government’s efforts reflect a recognition of the importance of digital solutions in bridging gaps in mental health care delivery.

Additional Investments in Mental Wellbeing

The fund is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing. Other recent announcements include:

Community Sector Innovation Fund: Providing resources to grassroots initiatives.

Funding for Gumboot Friday: Supporting free counselling for young people.

Peer Support Workers in Emergency Departments: Expanding immediate crisis support.

Crisis Cafes: Offering safe spaces for those in need of mental health assistance.

Application and Implementation Timeline

Applications for the Mental Health Promotion Fund are open until February 10, 2025. Contracts with successful organizations are expected to be finalized by April 2025, with campaigns set to roll out shortly after.

“This fund is an important step in ensuring we not only respond to mental health challenges but also prevent them before they arise,” Doocey emphasized. “Our Government is committed to creating a society where mental wellness is prioritized, and every New Zealander has the tools and support to thrive.”

The Mental Health Promotion Fund reflects a growing focus on proactive and community-driven approaches to mental health, reinforcing New Zealand’s commitment to holistic wellbeing.