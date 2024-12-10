Sterling Soars: BoE and ECB Rate Forecasts Shake Currency Markets

The sterling surged against the euro, reaching its highest point in over two and a half years. This upward trajectory comes as investors anticipate the European Central Bank's rate cuts and dovish guidance, contrasting with the Bank of England's steady policy approach.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged the incorporation of four rate cuts into the central bank's economic forecasts for 2025. In contrast, market expectations have the European Central Bank cutting rates by 25 basis points imminently, with more reductions anticipated by mid-2025.

Meanwhile, the impact of U.S. tariffs on the eurozone remains a concern, though the effect on the UK is still being debated. BoE policymaker Megan Greene highlighted the unclear dynamics, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer's budget, emphasizing social contributions, drew significant domestic attention.

