Supreme Court Reviews Vaccine-Induced Deaths Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

The Supreme Court heard a plea regarding vaccine-induced deaths of two women, emphasizing the COVID-19 pandemic as an unprecedented disaster and vaccination's role in saving lives. The plea sought investigation into these deaths and raised concerns about vaccine-induced injuries and the necessity for federal disclosures about possible side effects.

Updated: 10-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court was addressed by the Centre on Tuesday regarding the ongoing issue relating to vaccine-induced deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly Covishield. The Centre described the pandemic as 'a disaster like no other', emphasizing that vaccinations played a crucial role in saving lives.

The plea brought forward by the parents of two women who reportedly died after receiving the Covishield vaccine was reviewed by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale. The court heard arguments from both sides about the alleged adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) and the absence of comprehensive federal disclosure of potential side effects.

The top court is now called upon to investigate the vaccine-induced injuries comprehensively, including the establishment of an independent expert medical board to evaluate the deaths. As the plea progresses, the Centre's response to the outlined concerns will be essential in deciding the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

