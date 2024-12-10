Star Health Strengthens Security Post Data Breach
Star Health Insurance Ltd, after a recent data breach affecting 3.1 crore customers, has implemented numerous security measures. The breach allegedly exposed sensitive information via a hacker. The insurer is collaborating with external experts while launching a new insurance product, 'Super Star', catering to customer-specific needs.
Standalone health insurance provider Star Health Insurance Ltd is enhancing its security protocols following a recent data breach, confirmed a top company official on Tuesday. The breach allegedly involved data of 3.1 crore customers appearing on a hacker-created website.
The company's Managing Director and CEO Anand Roy assured that multiple measures have been initiated to prevent future incidents. These improvements include enlisting external experts to fortify their security framework against rampant hacking attempts targeting the insurance sector.
Amid launching a new insurance product 'Super Star', Roy emphasized the rising demand for customized insurance solutions among customers. This incident underscores the necessity of robust cybersecurity in a world of increasing digital inter-connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
