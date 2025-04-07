CPI(M)'s New Leader MA Baby Calls for Resistance Against BJP's 'Neo-Fascism'

MA Baby, the newly-elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has launched a vehement critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, accusing it of adopting "neo-fascist" policies and infringing on democratic rights. Speaking in Madurai, Baby called on CPI(M) units to rally mass resistance against what he perceives as authoritarian trends under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The conference organized by the CPI(M) has signaled a dire warning to all party units, instructing them to unite various societal sections against the alleged neo-fascist inclinations of Modi, Shah, and Bhagwat," stated MA Baby. He pointed out the recent Enforcement Directorate raids in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, linked to the Malayalam film 'Empuraan', as examples of government overreach.

"Tamil Nadu has a vibrant film community, and many filmmakers participated in cultural events here. Simultaneously, the ED executed aggressive raids in Chennai and parts of Kerala concerning 'Empuraan', a film reflecting historic events like the 2002 Gujarat riots," he noted. "This indicates a broader attack on democratic rights by the Modi administration." Baby also lauded Tamil Nadu's strong resistance to the BJP's political maneuvers, highlighting recent electoral success under DMK's leadership. "Tamil Nadu has set an exemplary model, denying the BJP any Lok Sabha seats. We need similar strategies across the country," he emphasized. MA Baby's election as CPI(M) General Secretary took place at the party's 24th All India Conference in Madurai.

(With inputs from agencies.)