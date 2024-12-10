Healthcare Heroes Stricken: Long COVID Crisis Sparks Major Lawsuit

Nearly 300 British healthcare workers are suing the health service, alleging they were inadequately protected during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in long-term health issues.

They claim that a lack of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) has devastated their lives, leaving many unable to work and facing financial ruin.

The lawsuit underscores the gulf between the admiration shown for National Health Service (NHS) workers at the pandemic's peak and the lack of tangible support they have received since falling ill.

