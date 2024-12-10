Healthcare Heroes Stricken: Long COVID Crisis Sparks Major Lawsuit
Nearly 300 British healthcare workers are suing for compensation, claiming inadequate PPE protection during the pandemic. Long COVID has left many unable to work, leading to financial struggles. The lawsuit highlights the disconnect between public praise and actual support for frontline workers facing debilitating conditions.
Nearly 300 British healthcare workers are suing the health service, alleging they were inadequately protected during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in long-term health issues.
They claim that a lack of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) has devastated their lives, leaving many unable to work and facing financial ruin.
The lawsuit underscores the gulf between the admiration shown for National Health Service (NHS) workers at the pandemic's peak and the lack of tangible support they have received since falling ill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
