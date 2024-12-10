Left Menu

India's Ayush Visa: Paving the Way for Global Health Tourism

The Indian government has issued various Ayush Visas to promote medical tourism through traditional Indian medicine systems. Between July 2023 and December 2023, 361 Ayush Visas, including regular and e-visas, were granted. An official portal was established to assist international patients seeking medical treatments in India.

Updated: 10-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:15 IST
The Indian government has reported that as of December 2023, a total of 123 regular Ayush Visas, 221 e-Ayush Visas, and 17 e-Ayush Attendant Visas have been issued. This initiative, announced by Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, aims to bolster health tourism by allowing foreigners to access therapeutic and wellness treatments in India through the Ayush system of medicine.

The Ayush Visa scheme includes four sub-categories designed to facilitate easy access for international patients. These categories are Ayush Visa, Ayush Attendant Visa, e-Ayush Visa, and e-Ayush Attendant Visa, specifically catering to those seeking treatment in accredited hospitals or wellness centers providing Ayush services.

Moreover, India's official Medical Value Travel platform, Advantage Healthcare India, has been launched by the Health Ministry. This 'one-stop' portal provides comprehensive information for foreigners seeking medical services in India and can be accessed via www.healinindia.gov.in. To further strengthen India's standing in medical tourism, the Ayush Medical Value Travel Summit will be held in 2024, themed 'Global Synergy in Ayush'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

