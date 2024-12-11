Tragedy Strikes in Gaza: Deadly Airstrikes Intensify Conflict
At least seven Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli airstrikes on a house in the Nuseirat camp, Gaza Strip. Similar strikes hit Beit Hanoun, where people remained trapped under rubble. As Israeli and Hamas confrontations continue, over 44,700 Palestinians reportedly lost their lives.
At least seven Palestinians lost their lives in a devastating Israeli airstrike at the Nuseirat camp, situated in the central Gaza Strip, as reported by medics to Reuters early Wednesday.
Another airstrike in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, resulted in further casualties while rescue efforts continue, with several individuals feared trapped beneath the rubble. The Israeli military has yet to comment on these attacks reported by Palestinian medics.
Israeli forces' ongoing operations in areas like Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, and the Jabalia refugee camp, counter Hamas militants' ongoing assaults since October. Previously, Hamas gunmen killed around 1,200 and took over 250 hostages from Israel. Palestinian health authorities report over 44,700 lives lost due to the 14-month Israeli military campaign in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
