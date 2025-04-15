Stalemate in Ceasefire Talks as New Israeli Proposal Faces Rejection by Hamas

In a pivotal move, Egypt has stepped up as a mediator, presenting a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas on behalf of Israel. However, significant hurdles remain as Hamas finds major points unacceptable. Both sides are entrenched in their positions, with the proposal yet to sway Hamas leadership.

The militant group is firm on its demand for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an end to hostilities. The Israeli counterproposal demands Hamas' disarmament as negotiations progress, sparking a firm refusal from Hamas, which considers its armament non-negotiable.

Despite Egyptian mediation efforts, the situation in Gaza remains dire. Israeli military actions have resulted in over 1,500 Palestinian deaths and have left thousands displaced. The international community watches as efforts to resume the ceasefire face major roadblocks amidst ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)