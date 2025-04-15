Hamas Commander in Gaza Eliminated by Israeli Forces

In a significant development, Israel has confirmed the elimination of Hamas commander Muhammad al-'Ajlah following an airstrike in the northern Gaza area of Shejaiya on Sunday. Al-'Ajlah, who was killed less than a week into his role as Shejaiya battalion commander, marks the fifth battalion leader's death since the October 7 attacks on Israeli communities.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), al-'Ajlah previously served as the commander of a combat support company within the Shejaiya battalion. He was instrumental in supplying the battalion's terrorists with weapons, which were used in attacks against Israeli civilians and military forces.

The IDF notes this is the third commander elimination since renewed operations began in Gaza, with previous leaders including Jamil al-Wadidya, Imad Qreiqa, and Wissam Farhat also targeted. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 1,180 casualties and numerous hostage situations, with a staggering human toll still unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)