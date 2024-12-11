WHO Calls for Increased Research and Awareness to Tackle Genital Herpes Epidemic and Related Health Challenges

Global Report Highlights Genital Herpes Impact, Urgent Need for Vaccines and Treatments

A new study released today reveals that approximately 846 million people aged 15 to 49 globally are living with genital herpes, with an estimated 42 million acquiring a new infection annually—equivalent to one new case every second. The findings underscore the urgent need for better prevention, treatment, and awareness of the sexually transmitted infection.

While many individuals with genital herpes experience mild or no symptoms, over 200 million people endured at least one symptomatic outbreak in 2020, according to estimates published in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections. The condition, which can cause recurrent painful sores, remains a significant burden on individuals and healthcare systems worldwide.

“Genital herpes causes pain and distress for millions and contributes to the strain on global health systems,” said Dr. Meg Doherty, Director of Global HIV, Hepatitis, and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes at the World Health Organization (WHO). “Innovative treatments and vaccines are urgently needed to reduce transmission and mitigate its health impacts, including the heightened risk of HIV transmission.”

Dual Burden of HSV-1 and HSV-2

Genital herpes is caused by two types of herpes simplex virus (HSV):

HSV-2: Responsible for about 520 million infections in 2020, it primarily spreads through sexual activity and accounts for 90% of symptomatic cases. HSV-2 is linked to a three-fold increase in HIV risk and is a leading cause of recurrent outbreaks.

HSV-1: Traditionally associated with oral herpes, HSV-1 can also cause genital infections when transmitted through sexual contact. In 2020, an estimated 376 million people had genital HSV-1 infections, with cases rising due to declining childhood oral infections linked to improved hygiene and living conditions.

Economic and Social Costs

A study earlier this year highlighted the substantial financial impact of genital herpes, with global healthcare expenditures and productivity losses reaching approximately $35 billion annually. Beyond the economic toll, the stigma surrounding genital herpes exacerbates its social and emotional burden.

“Genital herpes affects millions globally, yet stigma and underdiscussion have hindered progress in addressing it,” said Dr Sami Gottlieb, Medical Officer at WHO. “Investment in herpes vaccines and therapies could profoundly improve lives and public health outcomes.”

WHO’s Efforts and Recommendations

Aligned with its 2022–2030 Global Health Sector Strategy, WHO is advancing awareness, prevention, and research for sexually transmitted infections, including genital herpes. Key measures include:

Prevention: Promoting correct and consistent condom use and encouraging individuals with active symptoms to abstain from sexual contact.

HIV Testing: Recommending HIV testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis for individuals with genital herpes symptoms to mitigate associated risks.

Research and Development: Supporting innovation in vaccines, antiviral treatments, and topical microbicides.

Future Prospects

The report calls for collaborative global efforts to expand research, reduce stigma, and address the unmet needs of those living with genital herpes. Increased awareness, equitable access to healthcare, and accelerated development of preventative tools are critical to mitigating the condition’s widespread impact.

“Through enhanced investment in research and community health initiatives, we can address the significant challenges posed by genital herpes and improve the quality of life for millions of people worldwide,” Dr. Gottlieb emphasized.

As efforts intensify, the international health community aims to develop effective vaccines and treatments that could transform the future of herpes prevention and care.