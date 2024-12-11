Malaria: Stalled Progress and Rising Challenges in 2023

In 2023, malaria cases climbed to an estimated 263 million, marking a substantial increase of 11 million cases from the previous year, according to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report. The report highlights an alarming stagnation in combating this deadly disease.

Malaria-related deaths tallied at 597,000, mirroring the figures from 2022, with the vast majority occurring among African children under five. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated that malaria disproportionately impacts young children and pregnant women in the African region.

Since 2015, malaria containment efforts have not only stalled but reversed, with a particularly sharp rise in mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributing factors include climate change, conflict, and inadequate funding, which stands at $4 billion—half of the $8.3 billion required. Despite advancements like new vaccines and bed nets, these challenges continue to impede progress.

