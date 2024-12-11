Malaria: Stalled Progress and Rising Challenges in 2023
In 2023, malaria cases rose to an estimated 263 million, with deaths similar to 2022's number, mainly affecting African children. Despite available vaccines and bed nets, challenges like climate change and insufficient funding hinder progress, according to a World Health Organization report.
In 2023, malaria cases climbed to an estimated 263 million, marking a substantial increase of 11 million cases from the previous year, according to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report. The report highlights an alarming stagnation in combating this deadly disease.
Malaria-related deaths tallied at 597,000, mirroring the figures from 2022, with the vast majority occurring among African children under five. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated that malaria disproportionately impacts young children and pregnant women in the African region.
Since 2015, malaria containment efforts have not only stalled but reversed, with a particularly sharp rise in mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributing factors include climate change, conflict, and inadequate funding, which stands at $4 billion—half of the $8.3 billion required. Despite advancements like new vaccines and bed nets, these challenges continue to impede progress.
