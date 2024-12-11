Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Deaths Surge on Dangerous Atlantic Route

At least six migrants have died attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands from West Africa, highlighting a growing crisis. The number of migrants arriving has surged, but the deadly journey's toll is rising faster. This year's arrivals have reached around 20,000, with perilous weather conditions contributing to the high death rate.

Tragedy struck again on the perilous journey from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, as at least six migrants lost their lives attempting the crossing. The Red Cross and emergency services confirmed the deaths amid a rising tide of arrivals and fatalities.

For the second consecutive year, the Canary Islands are grappling with an unprecedented influx of migrants. The seven islands off Africa's northwest coast recorded an all-time annual high in arrivals, yet the grim statistic is that more are missing or perishing than ever before.

Data reveals the harrowing truth: for every migrant reaching safety, five die at sea, victims of the harsh Atlantic conditions. This year alone has seen around 20,000 arrivals compared to last year's total of over 40,000. The Spanish coastguard continues to rescue migrants, but the treacherous journey exacts a tragic toll.

