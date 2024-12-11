Left Menu

Lula's Swift Recovery: Brazil's Leader Bounces Back After Emergency Surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully recovers in intensive care following emergency brain surgery. At 79, Lula remains lucid and communicative, with no post-surgery complications after an operation related to a fall in October. He is expected to return to Brasilia soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:39 IST
Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is making a favorable recovery in the intensive care unit after undergoing emergency brain surgery. The procedure aimed to drain blood following a recent fall, and medical notes stress that the 79-year-old leader is doing well.

Renowned for his role as a leftist icon in Latin America, President Lula was described by doctors at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital as 'lucid' and speaking clearly. He continues to have a surgical drain in place as part of routine post-operative care but has encountered no complications since the surgery.

Lula's surgery was necessitated by bleeding between the brain and membrane due to a fall in late October. Despite his health concerns, he is anticipated to resume duties in Brasilia as early as next week, according to Senator Randolfe Rodrigues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

