Qatar's Financial Triumph: A Surplus Story
In the third quarter of 2024, Qatar achieved a budget surplus of 100 million riyals. The nation's total revenues during this period amounted to approximately 51.3 billion riyals, showcasing its fiscal strength in a challenging global economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:51 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Qatar has reported a budget surplus of 100 million riyals ($27.43 million) for the third quarter of 2024, according to a statement from the finance ministry released on Wednesday.
The country's total revenues for this period were recorded at around 51.3 billion Qatar riyals ($14.07 billion), highlighting a resilient economic performance.
With the exchange rate pegged at 3.6450 Qatar riyals to the dollar, these figures underline significant fiscal discipline amid global economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement