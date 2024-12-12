Left Menu

Qatar's Financial Triumph: A Surplus Story

In the third quarter of 2024, Qatar achieved a budget surplus of 100 million riyals. The nation's total revenues during this period amounted to approximately 51.3 billion riyals, showcasing its fiscal strength in a challenging global economy.

Qatar has reported a budget surplus of 100 million riyals ($27.43 million) for the third quarter of 2024, according to a statement from the finance ministry released on Wednesday.

The country's total revenues for this period were recorded at around 51.3 billion Qatar riyals ($14.07 billion), highlighting a resilient economic performance.

With the exchange rate pegged at 3.6450 Qatar riyals to the dollar, these figures underline significant fiscal discipline amid global economic challenges.

