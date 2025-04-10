Jaguar Land Rover India Breaks Records with Unprecedented Fiscal Performance
Jaguar Land Rover India showcased a remarkable 40% growth in FY25, with retail sales hitting 6,183 units. Significant contributors to this success include the Defender, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport models. The company attributes its success to strong branding and exceptional customer focus.
In a noteworthy achievement, Jaguar Land Rover India has reported an unprecedented fiscal performance, with retail sales surging to 6,183 units in FY25, marking a substantial 40% increase from FY24 figures.
Year-on-year dispatches to dealers skyrocketed by 39%, reaching 6,266 units, with the fourth quarter contributing record highs of 1,793 retail and 1,710 wholesale units, reflecting growth of 110% and 118%, respectively.
This success was driven largely by the Defender model, which grew 90%, while the locally-manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport saw increases of 72% and 42%, respectively. JLR India attributes its success to strong brand equity, a focus on customer satisfaction, and support from retail partners and its global team.
