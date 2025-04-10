Jaguar Land Rover India Breaks Records with Unprecedented Fiscal Performance

In a noteworthy achievement, Jaguar Land Rover India has reported an unprecedented fiscal performance, with retail sales surging to 6,183 units in FY25, marking a substantial 40% increase from FY24 figures.

Year-on-year dispatches to dealers skyrocketed by 39%, reaching 6,266 units, with the fourth quarter contributing record highs of 1,793 retail and 1,710 wholesale units, reflecting growth of 110% and 118%, respectively.

This success was driven largely by the Defender model, which grew 90%, while the locally-manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport saw increases of 72% and 42%, respectively. JLR India attributes its success to strong brand equity, a focus on customer satisfaction, and support from retail partners and its global team.

