Rethinking Breast Cancer Surgery: New Studies Suggest Less Is More

A pair of groundbreaking studies is challenging conventional approaches to early breast cancer treatment by suggesting that some patients may safely reduce surgical interventions. These findings, presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, propose alternative strategies for women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and question the need for lymph node removal in certain cases.

For around 50,000 U.S. women diagnosed with DCIS annually, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine indicates that active monitoring could be a viable alternative to surgery. Over two years, low-risk DCIS patients who underwent monitoring instead of surgery showed similarly low rates of invasive cancer. However, experts like Dr. Monica Morrow urge caution until more long-term data is available.

In another study conducted in Germany, researchers found that women undergoing breast-conserving surgery for early-stage cancer achieved similar survival rates regardless of whether lymph nodes were removed. The study echoes findings from Europe indicating that the additional surgery may be unnecessary, potentially sparing patients from side effects like pain and swelling.

