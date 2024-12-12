Left Menu

Rethinking Breast Cancer Surgery: New Studies Suggest Less Is More

Two recent studies explore options for early-stage breast cancer patients to reduce surgery. One suggests active monitoring for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) might be as effective as surgery, while another questions the necessity of removing lymph nodes, suggesting some patients could safely avoid the procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:46 IST
Rethinking Breast Cancer Surgery: New Studies Suggest Less Is More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A pair of groundbreaking studies is challenging conventional approaches to early breast cancer treatment by suggesting that some patients may safely reduce surgical interventions. These findings, presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, propose alternative strategies for women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and question the need for lymph node removal in certain cases.

For around 50,000 U.S. women diagnosed with DCIS annually, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine indicates that active monitoring could be a viable alternative to surgery. Over two years, low-risk DCIS patients who underwent monitoring instead of surgery showed similarly low rates of invasive cancer. However, experts like Dr. Monica Morrow urge caution until more long-term data is available.

In another study conducted in Germany, researchers found that women undergoing breast-conserving surgery for early-stage cancer achieved similar survival rates regardless of whether lymph nodes were removed. The study echoes findings from Europe indicating that the additional surgery may be unnecessary, potentially sparing patients from side effects like pain and swelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024