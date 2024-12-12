Fumes from Storage Tank Affect Students and Woman in Ratnagiri

In a concerning incident at Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district, 59 students and one woman suffered adverse effects following exposure to fumes emanating from a storage tank on Thursday, according to officials.

Contradicting reports from the police, who cited the location as JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility, the company insisted no incidents occurred at their site.

Most affected were students from Jaigad Vidya Mandir school, revealing symptoms like eye irritation and nausea. Three students remain in the ICU, but their condition is stable. The fumes were identified as ethyl mercaptan, a compound known for its significant odor and use in various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)