Successful Evacuation Amidst North Sikkim Landslides

In a coordinated effort, district authorities successfully evacuated approximately 3,000 tourists stranded in North Sikkim's Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang due to landslides. Torrential rains had unleashed chaos earlier this week, blocking vehicular movement and leaving visitors in limbo.

An official reported that 600 tourists departed Lachen on Sunday for Lachung, with the convoy comprising 126 vehicles. Most travelers have safely navigated Chungthang, continuing through Sangkalang Bailey bridge toward their intended destinations.

Faced with adversity, many tourists sought refuge in a local Gurudwara, while others found shelter in hotels and homestays. The district collector, Anant Jain, coordinated the evacuation with the assistance of the BRO, culminating in the safe rescue of all tourists and a temporary halt on new permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)