Whangārei Hospital Redevelopment Advances: New $35M Child Health Centre Announced

Updated: 13-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:02 IST

The Whangārei Hospital redevelopment has taken another major step forward with Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti officially breaking ground on Tira Ora, a state-of-the-art child health centre. The $35 million facility aims to replace the outdated children’s clinic, offering significantly enhanced capacity, comfort, and services for Northland families.

Dr. Reti highlighted the significance of this development as part of the broader Whangārei Hospital redevelopment, known as Pihi Kaha. "The new child health centre will allow paediatricians, physiotherapists, nurses, and other staff to provide quality care for children and their families in a modern, functional space," he said.

The facility, named Tira Ora, will feature:

Eight consultation rooms.

Four treatment rooms.

Support spaces, including playrooms and a gym.

The centre is designed with connectivity in mind, strategically located near Te Kotuku maternity services, which opened earlier this year. A planned bridge will link the two buildings, creating a comprehensive child and youth services hub.

Future-Proofing Healthcare for a Growing Region

With Northland’s population steadily increasing, Tira Ora will play a crucial role in future-proofing the region’s healthcare infrastructure. The centre will focus on delivering accessible, outpatient services that meet the community’s evolving needs.

Broader Redevelopment: A Multi-Stage Plan

Tira Ora is part of the first stage of the $759 million Pihi Kaha redevelopment project, which involves constructing four new buildings. Stage 1 includes:

The recently completed Whānau House.

The new child health centre, Tira Ora.

An acute services building, currently in the design phase.

Dr. Reti emphasized the importance of a staged approach for large-scale hospital redevelopments, stating, “Sequencing smaller builds allows us to add capacity more quickly while minimizing disruption, staying on budget, and ensuring we have the workforce to staff new facilities.”

Nationwide Impact

The Whangārei redevelopment aligns with the Government’s broader commitment to rebuilding and modernizing New Zealand’s health infrastructure. Other projects, like the proposed Nelson Hospital upgrade, also benefit from a staged construction model.

“This Government is focused on creating modern, accessible healthcare facilities nationwide,” Dr. Reti said. “By investing in projects like Pihi Kaha, we are ensuring all New Zealanders, regardless of region, can access the health services they need in state-of-the-art environments.”

Construction Timeline

Work on Tira Ora is set to begin in January 2024, with completion expected by mid-2026. Once operational, the facility will significantly enhance healthcare delivery in Northland, providing vital support to children and families for years to come.