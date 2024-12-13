The Cold Truth: Winter Weather and Virus Spread

As winter approaches, the age-old warning about catching a cold from cold weather resurfaces. While being cold isn't a direct cause, Prof. Libby Richards of Purdue University emphasizes that cold conditions can facilitate virus transmission.

The science behind this is compelling: viruses like the common cold, flu, and COVID-19 thrive in cold, dry environments, allowing them to remain infectious longer. The reduced humidity and lower temperatures also impact people's immune responses, making it easier for viruses to take hold.

Prevention is key. Richards advises strategies to maintain health during the colder months, including regular hand washing, adequate hydration, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and vaccines. These measures can help combat the increased risk of virus transmission in winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)