Mounjaro's Rising Popularity Among Britons Dents Wegovy's Dominance

In the UK, private pharmacies report increasing preference for Eli Lilly's Mounjaro obesity drug over Novo Nordisk's Wegovy due to its greater efficacy. Mounjaro's rise challenges Wegovy's dominance despite higher costs. The market is large, and competition is fierce as obesity rates increase.

13-12-2024
The rivalry between Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro is intensifying in the UK, with the latter gaining a clear edge among privately-paying Britons seeking obesity treatments.

Mounjaro's appeal stems from its higher efficacy, with both pharmacies and patients noting a preference shift despite its steeper price tag compared to Wegovy. Mounjaro's effectiveness has captured approximately 70% of sales, according to Chemist4U.

The obesity drug market is projected to reach $150 billion globally, highlighting the lucrative opportunity as obesity rates in the UK continue to climb. Mounjaro's recent entry in the UK market could further challenge Novo's established position.

