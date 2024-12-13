Mounjaro's Rising Popularity Among Britons Dents Wegovy's Dominance

The rivalry between Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro is intensifying in the UK, with the latter gaining a clear edge among privately-paying Britons seeking obesity treatments.

Mounjaro's appeal stems from its higher efficacy, with both pharmacies and patients noting a preference shift despite its steeper price tag compared to Wegovy. Mounjaro's effectiveness has captured approximately 70% of sales, according to Chemist4U.

The obesity drug market is projected to reach $150 billion globally, highlighting the lucrative opportunity as obesity rates in the UK continue to climb. Mounjaro's recent entry in the UK market could further challenge Novo's established position.

