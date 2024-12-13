Strike Versus Israel Support Stirs Controversy

Rome's Jewish community voiced alarm on Friday after Italian unions USB and Cobas called a nationwide strike. The strike protests Italy's 'support for the genocidal Israeli government' and other grievances.

The 24-hour strike, affecting primarily public transport, was driven by protesters opposing the war economy, claiming it indirectly supports Israel. Union representatives also demand wage increases and shorter workweeks.

Victor Fadlun, leader of Rome's Jewish Community, criticized the unions for spurring anti-Semitism, as their manifesto denounces Italy's role in conflict zones. Meanwhile, Italy has supported Israel's right to self-defense, pushing for ceasefire and moderated civilian losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)