Harvard Faces Federal Review Over Anti-Semitism Allegations

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has initiated a comprehensive review of Harvard University for alleged anti-semitism, a decision that may endanger billions of dollars in federal funding and contracts.

Announced on Monday, the federal anti-semitism task force will examine over $255 million in governmental contracts with Harvard to assure compliance with civil rights laws, alongside $8.7 billion in grant commitments to the university and its affiliates.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon has criticized Harvard for prioritizing divisive ideologies over academic freedom, urging the institution to realign with its core educational values. This development follows a similar intervention at Columbia University and signals potential scrutiny for other universities.

