Global Health Developments: From Pharma Deals to Drug Policy Updates
This article provides a summary of significant recent health news. Highlights include bidding for Mitsubishi Pharma, Medicare drug coverage directives, regulatory updates for diabetes and liver drugs, a SEC investigation into Neuralink, flawed U.S. healthcare system insights, and compensation for victims of a UK blood scandal.
In the rapidly evolving health sector, Blackstone and Bain Capital are vying to acquire Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, potentially valuing the Japanese subsidiary at up to $3.5 billion. Sources reveal that the sale process involves Goldman Sachs with binding offers due by December 24.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has mandated that private Medicare Advantage plans cover Biogen's ALS drug Qalsody after discovering unjustified denials. Despite FDA's accelerated approval, some plans labeled it "experimental and investigational."
Meanwhile, European and U.S. health agencies are issuing significant drug label updates and warnings. Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, known for diabetes management, will now include kidney disease risk reduction information, while questions over Intercept's liver drug safety have emerged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
