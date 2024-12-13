Left Menu

Nationwide Vigilance: India's Comprehensive Response to Mpox

India currently reports no active cases of Mpox, as efforts led by the Union Health Ministry ensure rigorous surveillance and public health measures. Since 2022, 33 cases from Kerala and Delhi were confirmed. The government has intensified diagnostic capabilities and public awareness to effectively manage and prevent Mpox outbreaks.

In a recent announcement to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav confirmed that India has no active cases of monkeypox, also known as Mpox, thanks to the government's vigilant measures.

Since the emergence of 33 confirmed cases across Kerala and Delhi in 2022, the Union Health Ministry has issued extensive 'Guidelines on Management of Mpox Disease' to states and Union Territories, crafted surveillance strategies, and enhanced diagnostic testing capabilities across the nation.

Additionally, a National Task Force oversees vaccine development, and health officials at entry points remain vigilant, screening international arrivals to uphold health safety. The government's communication extends to the farthest rural areas to ensure nationwide awareness and containment.

