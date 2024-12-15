Left Menu

Empowering India's ASHA Workers: The Digital Transformation

The digital upskilling of ASHAs, India’s frontline health workers, aims to revolutionize rural healthcare. Through the DIISHA project and partnerships like Elsevier’s, tools like ClinicalPath are bridging healthcare gaps using AI. These advancements foster improved healthcare access and could elevate the nation’s research capabilities via scalable digital solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:34 IST
Empowering India's ASHA Workers: The Digital Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The push for digital empowerment of India's frontline health workers, known as ASHAs, is gaining momentum. Collaborating with organizations like Elsevier, the Indian government is aiming to upskill these workers through projects such as 'Digital Innovations & Interventions for Sustainable HealthTech Action' (DIISHA), promising a major leap in rural healthcare.

Leveraging AI-based tools like ClinicalPath, developed by Elsevier, these initiatives seek to bridge healthcare disparities across the country. By enhancing clinical decision-making capabilities, the project strives to bring expert-level screening to remote areas, thereby potentially reducing the burden on medical officers, says Shanker Kaul, Managing Director at Elsevier.

The venture also coincides with the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme, providing access to a vast repository of research. As such, these efforts combined are seen as pivotal steps towards democratizing healthcare and research in India while emphasizing the need for sustained investment in the research and development sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024