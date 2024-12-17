Tragic Strike in Gaza City: Eight Lives Lost

In a devastating event, at least eight Palestinians lost their lives following an Israeli strike on a residential house in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, medics reported early Tuesday. The attack has resulted in several injuries as well, sparking further concerns over escalating violence in the region.

The casualties were swiftly transported to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist hospital in Gaza City, as medical teams scrambled to provide necessary care. This latest incident highlights the ongoing tensions and the dire humanitarian situation faced by civilians in Gaza.

International reactions are pouring in, calling for urgent action to address the escalating conflict and offer relief to affected families. As the situation unfolds, demands for increased diplomatic efforts to restore peace have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)