Miracle on Wheels: Safe Delivery in Ambulance Amidst Adversity

A pregnant woman, Kalyani Bhoye, delivered a healthy baby boy in an ambulance while en route from a rural hospital in Palghar to Thane. The poor road conditions and lack of specialized facilities at the Wada Rural Hospital highlighted the need for improved healthcare infrastructure in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old pregnant woman with severe complications delivered a baby boy inside an ambulance, assisted by an onboard doctor during her transfer from Wada Rural Hospital to Thane, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The Wada Rural Hospital, located in Maharashtra's Palghar district, faces significant challenges due to inadequate specialized maternity facilities. Dr. Yadav Shekhare, the hospital's medical superintendent, emphasized the need for enhanced infrastructure and resources.

Despite encountering poor road conditions, the doctor successfully facilitated the baby's birth just 10 kilometers into the journey. The new mother and her son returned to the rural hospital for post-delivery care, both reportedly in stable condition. The incident underscores a pressing need for improvements in remote healthcare amenities.

