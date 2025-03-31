Ankura Hospitals Secures Major Investment to Expand Women's and Children's Healthcare

Ankura Hospitals announced on Monday a significant investment of Rs 165 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). This strategic funding aligns with the hospital chain's vision to reinforce its position in the healthcare market.

The Hyderabad-based provider is known for its specialized tertiary and quaternary care services, focusing extensively on women and children.

Founder and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Vunnam expressed optimism, stating that the funding will help improve pediatric, maternity, and gynecology services, facilitate facility expansion, and extend top-tier care to more families. Ankura aims to establish new facilities in key cities across India as part of its growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)