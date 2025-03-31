Left Menu

Ankura Hospitals Secures Major Investment to Expand Women's and Children's Healthcare

Ankura Hospitals has received Rs 165 crore in funding from the Asian Development Bank to bolster its market presence. This investment will enable the Hyderabad-based healthcare provider to enhance pediatric, maternity, and gynecology services and expand its facilities across key Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:18 IST
Ankura Hospitals Secures Major Investment to Expand Women's and Children's Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ankura Hospitals announced on Monday a significant investment of Rs 165 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). This strategic funding aligns with the hospital chain's vision to reinforce its position in the healthcare market.

The Hyderabad-based provider is known for its specialized tertiary and quaternary care services, focusing extensively on women and children.

Founder and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Vunnam expressed optimism, stating that the funding will help improve pediatric, maternity, and gynecology services, facilitate facility expansion, and extend top-tier care to more families. Ankura aims to establish new facilities in key cities across India as part of its growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025