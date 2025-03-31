Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality: A New Chapter in Healthcare Expansion

Gujarat Kidney And Super Speciality, a leading healthcare provider, has submitted documents to the capital markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise fresh capital. The IPO consists entirely of a new issuance of up to 2.2 crore equity shares, each valued at Rs 2, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The company plans to allocate Rs 77 crore of the raised funds towards acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, while Rs 12.4 crore is earmarked for the partial settlement of the recently purchased Ashwini Medical Centre. In addition, Rs 30.2 crore will be directed towards setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, and Rs 7.3 crore for procuring robotics equipment for the hospital there.

Remaining funds will be channeled towards repaying Rs 1.5 crore of debt and supporting inorganic growth through future acquisitions. Gujarat Kidney And Super Speciality currently operates six hospitals and three in-house pharmacies with a 400-bed capacity. The company's shares will be listed on NSE and BSE, with Nirbhay Capital Services named as the sole book-running lead manager.

