Social Media Post Sparks Enmity in Thane

In a recent incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a man has been detained by the local police for allegedly using social media to incite communal discord. The accused, a resident of Ulhasnagar township, reportedly posted a photograph of himself near the historical tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, accompanied by incendiary comments.

The matter came to light when a teacher brought the post to the attention of the Ulhasnagar police. An official from the Hill Line police station stated that the man's WhatsApp status included objectionable remarks below the image, prompting the teacher to file a formal complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the individual.

The charges leveled against the accused fall under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196(1) and 299, which pertain to promoting enmity between different groups and actions intended to outrage religious sentiments, respectively. The man is currently under detention as the police conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)