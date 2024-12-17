Malaria Outbreak Identified in Democratic Republic of Congo's Kwango Province
The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry confirmed a severe malaria outbreak in Kwango province, which has resulted in 143 deaths in the Panzi health zone. Malnutrition has exacerbated the outbreak. WHO is providing medical aid, and Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has indicated possible concurrent diseases in affected patients.
The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry announced Tuesday that an unidentified disease surfacing in the southwestern Kwango province is a severe form of malaria. This revelation follows the report of 143 fatalities earlier this month in the Panzi health zone.
Symptoms accompanying this severe malaria outbreak include fever, headache, cough, runny nose, and body aches, exacerbated by prevailing malnutrition in the area. A total of 592 cases have been recorded since October, with a startling fatality rate of 6.2%.
A provincial health minister confirmed the distribution of anti-malaria medication provided by the World Health Organization across main hospitals and health centers. According to WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, initial patient samples indicated malaria, although investigations into other concurrent diseases continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
