Those who can’t bear to see what is happening within BJP can also come with Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance: Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Those who can't bear to see what is happening within BJP can also come with Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance: Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vikran Engineering Lands Massive Solar Project in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Waqf Tribunal Grants Extension for UMEED Portal Data Upload
Maharashtra Extends Deadline for Farmer Registration Under MSP Scheme
Maharashtra Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Municipal Polls
Maharashtra's Road Safety Measures Show Promise in Reducing Fatalities