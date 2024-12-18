EU Faces Funding Challenge for Defence Amid Rising Threats

Faced with mounting threats at its eastern border, the European Union is under pressure to finance a significant defense buildup. With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pushing for increased spending from allies, the EU must consider various funding strategies that could impact all member states.

Potential solutions involve enhancing national defense budgets, joint EU borrowing, or establishing new funding mechanisms. However, these proposals encounter issues ranging from fiscal strain and political hurdles to increased borrowing costs, complicating efforts to meet the bloc's estimated 500-billion-euro requirement over the next decade.

Germany remains one of the few major economies capable of substantially raising defense expenditure, while nations like France, Spain, and Italy lag behind. Common funding could alleviate fiscal pressures, but securing agreement on funding methods presents significant challenges for the EU moving forward.

