Swift Action Averts Tragedy Amidst Hospital Oxygen Pipe Theft

A theft of an oxygen supply pipe at Rajgarh district hospital in Madhya Pradesh endangered 12 newborns as their breathing was compromised. Quick actions by medical staff, including attaching a backup oxygen cylinder, prevented a tragedy. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgarh | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 16:38 IST
  • India

An oxygen supply pipe theft at the Rajgarh district hospital in Madhya Pradesh jeopardized the life-saving provisions for 12 newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit, hospital officials reported on Wednesday.

The stolen 10 to 15 feet copper pipe disrupted the oxygen flow, causing distress among the infants as the medical staff scrambled to address the emergency late Tuesday night.

Dr RS Mathur and his team reacted promptly, attaching a backup jumbo oxygen cylinder to restore supply and avert a potential tragedy. Investigations have been initiated to identify the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

