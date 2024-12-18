Left Menu

MPs Pledge Support in 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign

Union Ministers Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, alongside 250 MPs, launched a 100-day TB Elimination Campaign. They discussed campaign goals, novel interventions, and MPs' roles in boosting awareness. Recent government successes in reducing TB incidence and mortality were highlighted. MPs committed to mobilizing communities in their constituencies.

Union Ministers of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, have spearheaded a 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign, enlisting the support of 250 Members of Parliament in the initiative.

At the Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library building, the ministers educated the MPs on the campaign's key objectives and activities, emphasizing the vital role lawmakers can play in TB elimination efforts.

The government detailed several innovative interventions over the past decade, including enhanced collaboration with private healthcare, nutritional support programs, and increased Direct Benefit Transfers to bolster TB patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

