Delhi High Court Set to Rule on Tablighi Jamaat Shelter Case

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step by reserving judgment on petitions filed by Indian citizens accused of sheltering foreign nationals during the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the peak of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. This case has been under scrutiny for its potential impact on public health regulations.

Advocate Ashima Mandla, representing the accused, highlighted previous judicial rulings related to the incident, arguing against the FIRs filed under several legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act. The bench, presided over by Justice Neena Bansal, considered a set of 16 FIRs involving 70 Indian nationals linked to the event.

The Delhi Police had charged numerous individuals, yet procedural issues surfaced, particularly against foreign nationals initially included in the FIRs. Many foreign nationals opted for plea bargaining, resulting in either their repatriation or discharge. Legal questions persist regarding the validity of the charges, driving several quashing petitions across Indian courts.

