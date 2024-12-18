'Farishtey' Scheme: Lifesaving Angels on Punjab's Roads

The 'Farishtey' scheme, a significant initiative in Punjab, is making headlines for providing free medical treatment to 223 accident victims, according to a senior official. Under this scheme, those who rescue accident victims are awarded as 'farishteys', receiving commendation certificates and a cash prize of Rs 2,000, stated Babita, CEO of the State Health Agency (SHA).

Since its notification on January 25, the scheme's mission is to reduce mortality from roadside accidents by offering immediate treatment in both government and empaneled private hospitals across Punjab. Crucially, the scheme imposes no cap on treatment costs, covering every accident victim within the state.

Statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau cite approximately 1,400 daily road accidents and 400 related deaths in India, with Punjab accounting for around 5,000 annual fatalities. The 'Farishtey' scheme targets this issue, facilitating care in the critical golden hour through 494 empaneled hospitals linked to emergency helplines and IT systems.

