Left Menu

'Farishtey' Scheme: Lifesaving Angels on Punjab's Roads

The 'Farishtey' scheme in Punjab offers free medical treatment to road accident victims, recognizing volunteers who rescue victims. Launched to lower mortality rates, the initiative rewards 'farishteys' with certificates and cash prizes, involving 494 hospitals along highways for effective care within the golden hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:03 IST
'Farishtey' Scheme: Lifesaving Angels on Punjab's Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Farishtey' scheme, a significant initiative in Punjab, is making headlines for providing free medical treatment to 223 accident victims, according to a senior official. Under this scheme, those who rescue accident victims are awarded as 'farishteys', receiving commendation certificates and a cash prize of Rs 2,000, stated Babita, CEO of the State Health Agency (SHA).

Since its notification on January 25, the scheme's mission is to reduce mortality from roadside accidents by offering immediate treatment in both government and empaneled private hospitals across Punjab. Crucially, the scheme imposes no cap on treatment costs, covering every accident victim within the state.

Statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau cite approximately 1,400 daily road accidents and 400 related deaths in India, with Punjab accounting for around 5,000 annual fatalities. The 'Farishtey' scheme targets this issue, facilitating care in the critical golden hour through 494 empaneled hospitals linked to emergency helplines and IT systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024