Vice President JD Vance Strengthens India-US Ties

US Vice President JD Vance's visit to India, accompanied by his family, aims to enhance the strategic partnership between India and the US. With stops in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, the visit seeks to finalize a bilateral trade agreement and strengthen economic and cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:21 IST
  • India

US Vice President J D Vance and his family embarked on a four-day visit to India as the two countries aim to finalize an initial segment of a significant trade deal by fall. This visit is expected to address crucial issues such as tariff and market access.

Accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children, Vance arrived in Delhi, greeted warmly at the Palam air base alongside displays of traditional Indian dance. This visit, while personal, also centers on meetings to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The visit, spanning Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, includes significant cultural stops such as the Akshardham temple and Taj Mahal, while discussions with Prime Minister Modi aim to boost bilateral relations and conclude a major trade agreement amid evolving global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

