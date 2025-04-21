Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Natural Fury: Floods and Landslides in Ramban

On Monday, amid heavy rain and challenging weather conditions, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared the flash floods and landslides in Ramban district a local disaster rather than a national one, stressing the need for prioritizing local relief interventions.

Speaking at Kela Morh, near Ramban district headquarters, Abdullah detailed the extensive damage caused by the torrential rain and cloudbursts, which led to road closures and significant disruption along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Despite setbacks, like washed-out roads and delayed visits, Abdullah assured a comprehensive relief strategy for those affected.

As efforts continue to clear debris and realign the damaged highway, Abdullah committed to personally assessing the damage and working with the Center for additional support. Local officials are tasked with evaluating the extent of the damage to expedite restoration efforts and support affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)