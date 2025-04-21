Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Natural Fury: Floods and Landslides in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the devastation caused by flash floods and landslides in Ramban district, declaring it a local disaster, not a national one. Despite challenging conditions, he pledged relief efforts and highway restoration to aid affected families and resume essential connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Natural Fury: Floods and Landslides in Ramban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, amid heavy rain and challenging weather conditions, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared the flash floods and landslides in Ramban district a local disaster rather than a national one, stressing the need for prioritizing local relief interventions.

Speaking at Kela Morh, near Ramban district headquarters, Abdullah detailed the extensive damage caused by the torrential rain and cloudbursts, which led to road closures and significant disruption along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Despite setbacks, like washed-out roads and delayed visits, Abdullah assured a comprehensive relief strategy for those affected.

As efforts continue to clear debris and realign the damaged highway, Abdullah committed to personally assessing the damage and working with the Center for additional support. Local officials are tasked with evaluating the extent of the damage to expedite restoration efforts and support affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025