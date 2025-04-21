Left Menu

The Cinematic Legacy of Pope Francis: A Visionary's Reel Influence

Pope Francis, the first non-European pope in 1,300 years, passed away at 88. Known for modernizing the Catholic Church, his life inspired numerous films and documentaries, revealing his impact on faith, culture, and society. His appearances and life story continue to captivate audiences globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:22 IST
The Cinematic Legacy of Pope Francis: A Visionary's Reel Influence
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Pope Francis, who broke centuries-old tradition as the first non-European pontiff in over 1,300 years, passed away at the age of 88. His tenure was marked by progressive reforms aimed at rejuvenating the ancient Catholic Church.

His life inspired a series of films and documentaries, each exploring his unprecedented influence. The 2017 movie "Beyond the Sun" featured his cameo, while Wim Wenders' 2018 documentary "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word" premiered at Cannes, aiming to connect the Pope with the public on global issues.

The fascination with his life extended to the big screen with Fernando Meirelles' "The Two Popes" and Martin Scorsese's 2023 project about Jesus, highlighting the continued intrigue surrounding the papal institution. The 2024 film "Conclave" even tackled the mysteries of papal elections, demonstrating the ongoing cinematic interest in Vatican affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025