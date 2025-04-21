Pope Francis, who broke centuries-old tradition as the first non-European pontiff in over 1,300 years, passed away at the age of 88. His tenure was marked by progressive reforms aimed at rejuvenating the ancient Catholic Church.

His life inspired a series of films and documentaries, each exploring his unprecedented influence. The 2017 movie "Beyond the Sun" featured his cameo, while Wim Wenders' 2018 documentary "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word" premiered at Cannes, aiming to connect the Pope with the public on global issues.

The fascination with his life extended to the big screen with Fernando Meirelles' "The Two Popes" and Martin Scorsese's 2023 project about Jesus, highlighting the continued intrigue surrounding the papal institution. The 2024 film "Conclave" even tackled the mysteries of papal elections, demonstrating the ongoing cinematic interest in Vatican affairs.

