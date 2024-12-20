FDA Redefines 'Healthy' Food Label in Major Update

The Food and Drug Administration finalized new rules on Thursday, requiring packaged foods in the US to meet updated criteria to be labeled 'healthy.' The revision addresses outdated definitions set 30 years ago, intending to guide Americans toward better dietary choices in line with federal guidelines. This change comes in response to growing concerns over diet-related chronic diseases.

The new regulation mandates that products labeled 'healthy' must include specific food groups like fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, and protein. For the first time, it also limits added sugars alongside sodium and saturated fats, depending on the product category. As a result, sugary cereals, sweetened yogurts, and certain granola bars may lose the 'healthy' label, while foods like avocados, olive oil, and salmon qualify. Even water can now be labeled healthy, according to the FDA.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf emphasized the significance of this initiative as part of the agency's public health effort to provide consumers with better access to nutritional information. The new rule takes effect in two months, with full compliance expected by February 2028. Despite some industry concerns over potential exclusions and economic impacts, the updated criteria are based on data intended to enhance public health outcomes.

