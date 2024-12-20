Left Menu

FDA Redefines 'Healthy' Food Label in Major Update

The FDA has revised guidelines for labeling foods as 'healthy.' The rules require foods to include certain food groups and limit added sugars, sodium, and saturated fat. The changes, which aim to align with current dietary guidelines and reduce chronic disease, will take effect in February 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:35 IST
FDA Redefines 'Healthy' Food Label in Major Update

The Food and Drug Administration finalized new rules on Thursday, requiring packaged foods in the US to meet updated criteria to be labeled 'healthy.' The revision addresses outdated definitions set 30 years ago, intending to guide Americans toward better dietary choices in line with federal guidelines. This change comes in response to growing concerns over diet-related chronic diseases.

The new regulation mandates that products labeled 'healthy' must include specific food groups like fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, and protein. For the first time, it also limits added sugars alongside sodium and saturated fats, depending on the product category. As a result, sugary cereals, sweetened yogurts, and certain granola bars may lose the 'healthy' label, while foods like avocados, olive oil, and salmon qualify. Even water can now be labeled healthy, according to the FDA.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf emphasized the significance of this initiative as part of the agency's public health effort to provide consumers with better access to nutritional information. The new rule takes effect in two months, with full compliance expected by February 2028. Despite some industry concerns over potential exclusions and economic impacts, the updated criteria are based on data intended to enhance public health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024