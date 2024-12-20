Global Autism Prevalence: A Comprehensive Insight

A global study has estimated that in 2021, one in every 127 people, approximately 61.8 million individuals, were diagnosed with autism. Among the top 10 non-fatal health issues in youth under 20, autism is marked by repetitive behaviors and impaired social skills.

The research, published in Lancet Psychiatry, highlights a significant gender disparity, with autism cases in men being more than double those in women. The largest prevalence was observed in high-income Asia-Pacific regions, notably Japan, while the lowest was in Tropical Latin America and Bangladesh.

Conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, the study emphasizes the need for early detection and enhanced support for autistic individuals and caregivers worldwide. It also recommends improving the accuracy of geographical autism prevalence data.

(With inputs from agencies.)