Alembic Pharma Gains USFDA Approval for Epilepsy Treatment

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that it has obtained final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Divalproex Sodium delayed-release capsules.

This medication, used in the treatment of epilepsy, has been proven therapeutically equivalent to Depakote Sprinkle capsules, produced by AbbVie Inc.

The market for this type of drug is significant, with an estimated value of USD 61.1 million for the 12 months ending September 2024, according to IQVIA data.

(With inputs from agencies.)