Alembic Pharma Gains USFDA Approval for Epilepsy Treatment
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received final approval from the USFDA for its generic Divalproex Sodium delayed-release capsules, effective for epilepsy treatment. This generic is equivalent to Depakote Sprinkle capsules by AbbVie Inc. The drug market size is valued at USD 61.1 million as of September 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that it has obtained final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Divalproex Sodium delayed-release capsules.
This medication, used in the treatment of epilepsy, has been proven therapeutically equivalent to Depakote Sprinkle capsules, produced by AbbVie Inc.
The market for this type of drug is significant, with an estimated value of USD 61.1 million for the 12 months ending September 2024, according to IQVIA data.
