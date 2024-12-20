Left Menu

FSSAI Tightens Food Safety with New Reporting Rules

FSSAI mandates quarterly reporting of rejected and expired food items by manufacturers and importers to curb their resale for human consumption. The initiative targets prevention of rebranding expired food as cattle feed. FOSCOS will facilitate tracking of item disposal for non-human use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has tightened its regulations on food safety by mandating licensed food manufacturers and importers to report quarterly on rejected and expired items.

These reports, to be submitted through the FOSCOS online compliance system, aim to curb the resale of expired goods for human consumption under misleading labels, such as cattle feed.

The directive, applicable to repackers and relabellers, marks a significant step toward transparency in food supply chains, focusing on products failing inspections, returns, and their disposal methods, ensuring accountability in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

