RSS's Role in Political Conspiracy Unveiled by Congress
The Congress accused the RSS of being fully involved in a conspiracy with the BJP to suppress opposition voices. They claimed the RSS influenced the ED's actions in the National Herald case involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress viewed this as a diversion from national issues.
The Congress, in a sharp critique, has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being deeply entangled in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged conspiracy to stifle opposition voices.
During a press meet in Nagpur, Ajay Upadhyay, Congress spokesperson, asserted that the BJP was determined to dismantle the Constitution under the RSS's guidance.
Upadhyay criticized the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as a political ploy to divert attention and silence dissenting voices.
