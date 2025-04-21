Left Menu

RSS's Role in Political Conspiracy Unveiled by Congress

The Congress accused the RSS of being fully involved in a conspiracy with the BJP to suppress opposition voices. They claimed the RSS influenced the ED's actions in the National Herald case involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress viewed this as a diversion from national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:03 IST
RSS's Role in Political Conspiracy Unveiled by Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress, in a sharp critique, has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being deeply entangled in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged conspiracy to stifle opposition voices.

During a press meet in Nagpur, Ajay Upadhyay, Congress spokesperson, asserted that the BJP was determined to dismantle the Constitution under the RSS's guidance.

Upadhyay criticized the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as a political ploy to divert attention and silence dissenting voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025