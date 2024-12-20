Zealand Pharma's Monotherapy Approach Gains Momentum Amid Obesity Drug Market Fluctuations

Zealand Pharma's CEO expressed confidence in their monotherapy strategy with cagrilintide following data from Novo Nordisk's CagriSema study. Despite the market's reaction, Zealand Pharma anticipates better results with their drug candidate, petrelintide.

Novo's CagriSema integrates semaglutide and cagrilintide, mirroring Zealand's approach. While Novo's drug underwhelmed markets, Zealand is optimistic, aiming for 15% to 20% weight loss efficacy.

Analytical observations suggest Zealand's approach may surpass Novo's, attributed to longer half-life and enhanced drug bioavailability. This could ensure a robust performance in obesity drug treatments.

