Zealand Pharma's Monotherapy Approach Gains Momentum Amid Obesity Drug Market Fluctuations

Zealand Pharma's CEO highlighted the potential of their monotherapy approach using cagrilintide, buoyed by data from Novo Nordisk's CagriSema study. Despite immediate market setbacks, Zealand's drug, promising 15% to 20% weight loss, might outperform Novo's candidate due to superior half-life and bioavailability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:24 IST
Zealand Pharma's CEO expressed confidence in their monotherapy strategy with cagrilintide following data from Novo Nordisk's CagriSema study. Despite the market's reaction, Zealand Pharma anticipates better results with their drug candidate, petrelintide.

Novo's CagriSema integrates semaglutide and cagrilintide, mirroring Zealand's approach. While Novo's drug underwhelmed markets, Zealand is optimistic, aiming for 15% to 20% weight loss efficacy.

Analytical observations suggest Zealand's approach may surpass Novo's, attributed to longer half-life and enhanced drug bioavailability. This could ensure a robust performance in obesity drug treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

