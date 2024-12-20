Left Menu

Boosting Mental Resilience in the Military: A Study Unveiled

A 2023 study involving medical specialists, scientists, and counsellors visited 12 military stations to identify mental health issues among military personnel. Conducted by the Defence Institute of Psychological Research, the initiative included surveys, discussions, and screenings to bolster mental resilience and provide timely interventions for affected individuals.

In 2023, a comprehensive study aimed at tackling mental health issues among military personnel saw medical specialists, scientists, and counsellors visiting 12 military stations. The goal was to pinpoint the factors stressing military officers and their families and propose strategies to enhance mental resilience.

The study, brought to light by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth during a Lok Sabha session, confirmed the government's awareness of the initiative. Conducted from August to December 2023, the Wellness Enabling Campaign engaged various Defence departments focusing on discipline and vigilance, medical services, psychological research, and counselling.

During the campaign, data was gathered from 2500 personnel via questionnaires, group discussions, and personal interviews, leading to a crucial screening process. This used a tool developed by the Defence Institute of Psychological Research and Psychometric Assessment by Disha Kiran to identify at-risk individuals, ensuring timely interventions for their mental well-being.

