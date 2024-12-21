Left Menu

Audit Reveals Healthcare Staffing Shortfalls and Infrastructure Strain in Maharashtra

The CAG audit highlights severe manpower shortages and infrastructure strain in Maharashtra's healthcare system. With significant shortfalls in doctors, nurses, and paramedics, regional disparities, and delayed infrastructure projects, the report urges immediate government action to improve healthcare services, meet IPHS standards, and address gaps in infrastructure and resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:39 IST
Audit Reveals Healthcare Staffing Shortfalls and Infrastructure Strain in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent audit report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) raises serious concerns about the staffing and infrastructure inadequacies within Maharashtra's healthcare system. The findings reveal substantial shortages in medical staff across various levels, further compounded by regional disparities and insufficient healthcare infrastructure development.

The performance audit notes alarming shortfalls in primary and secondary healthcare, with doctor, nurse, and paramedical staff shortages ranging from 16% to 42%. Additionally, vacancies remain high across trauma care centers and AYUSH colleges. Given this backdrop, the CAG emphasizes the urgent need for the government to address these issues promptly.

The report also points out the incomplete healthcare projects mandated by the master plans of 2013 and 2014, underscoring an unmet need for healthcare facilities. Upgrading has lagged significantly, with 433 planned works stalled due to land availability issues. The CAG recommends immediate action to resolve these challenges to bolster healthcare delivery across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024