Audit Reveals Healthcare Staffing Shortfalls and Infrastructure Strain in Maharashtra

The recent audit report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) raises serious concerns about the staffing and infrastructure inadequacies within Maharashtra's healthcare system. The findings reveal substantial shortages in medical staff across various levels, further compounded by regional disparities and insufficient healthcare infrastructure development.

The performance audit notes alarming shortfalls in primary and secondary healthcare, with doctor, nurse, and paramedical staff shortages ranging from 16% to 42%. Additionally, vacancies remain high across trauma care centers and AYUSH colleges. Given this backdrop, the CAG emphasizes the urgent need for the government to address these issues promptly.

The report also points out the incomplete healthcare projects mandated by the master plans of 2013 and 2014, underscoring an unmet need for healthcare facilities. Upgrading has lagged significantly, with 433 planned works stalled due to land availability issues. The CAG recommends immediate action to resolve these challenges to bolster healthcare delivery across the state.

